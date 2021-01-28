Q&A: I’m 75 or older — how will I get vaccinated in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island vaccine rollout strategy took a big step forward Thursday as health officials announced a rough timeline for when people of different ages could start getting vaccinated across the state.

But there are still a lot of questions swirling around when, where and how Rhode Islanders are supposed to sign up. That’s especially true for adults 75 years and older, who are next in line and have been anxiously awaiting instructions.

There are still some unknowns and the path forward will likely be bumpy, but here’s a breakdown of everything we know so far.

I’m 75 or older. Where can I sign up for a vaccination?

It’s still a bit of a mixed bag, but Rhode Island’s top health official says, “You do not need to take any action right now to schedule appointments.”

Within the next couple weeks, the state expects to have an official online registry where people will be able to sign up and then be notified when it’s their turn for a vaccine.

Until then, state and local health officials will start directly contacting people 75 years and older using different methods, including through special-needs registries, senior center member lists and through elderly residential complexes.

The R.I. Department of Health will also make public announcements whenever there’s a new clinic opening up, which will include more details about how people might register.

What is a special needs registry?

Cities and towns, along with the state, have special-needs registries where people can sign up for help during emergencies. They are most commonly used during extreme weather events when the power goes out and people with underlying health conditions need assistance with medical supplies, generators or other necessities.

The registries are now being used to identify older adults with special needs, and some communities – such as East Providence – have already identified who will receive vaccines first through using them as a tool. (It’s worth noting that all adults 75 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, regardless of their underlying health conditions.)

If you’re wondering whether you can enroll into the registries now, the answer is yes. But remember that the registries are also used during times of emergencies, such as snowstorms, so you won’t just be signing up for vaccine consideration.

Wait, but I’ve heard about sign-ups and some people getting vaccinated this weekend?

Yes — however, the number of doses is highly limited and it’s unclear how regularly this type of event will happen.

Rhode Island made available to municipalities about 5,000 extra doses that were left over from other Phase 1 clinics. Consistent distribution of vaccines for adults 75 years and older is still scheduled to begin in about two weeks, and municipal and state health officials say they will be contacting eligible recipients directly between now and then.

That said, people would be wise to pay close attention to their city’s or town’s website, along with the Health Department’s website, as vaccination information is constantly shifting. For a good breakdown of different approaches taken by many communities this weekend, click here.

Where will I get vaccinated?

It could be a few different places in and nearby your community.

Vaccinations so far have happened mostly in hospitals and nursing homes, along with some community sites for first responders. But for adults 75 years and older living at home, inoculations will happen at municipal-run vaccination clinics, and the state is currently working with home-care groups to reach people who are ill and unable to leave their homes.

Additionally, Health Department-sponsored clinics will be established at certain community locations, such as senior centers. And health officials said it’s possible the state could use some of the existing testing sites as vaccination locations.

Finally, pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens could start to get more doses directly from the federal government beginning as soon as next week, which would be in addition to the state’s weekly shipment of about 16,000 doses.

If those vaccines come through, they would be designated for adults 75 years and older first, and people could sign up and get inoculated at local pharmacy retailers, similarly to getting a flu shot.

Do I have to pay out of pocket?

No.

Why doesn’t the state just create one place where older adults can sign up?

Health officials have been wary to create a single place where people can go to sign up. Lessons learned from other states suggest that online registration platforms struggle upon opening, leaving residents further frustrated and anxious when they can’t schedule an appointment.

Like tickets to a popular concert during non-pandemic times, opening up any registration when there’s high demand can also create a bit of a frenzy. The situation played out to some degree in Warwick, where the city on Thursday opened an online booking page for 390 vaccination appointments; within a half-hour, every single slot had been taken, and the mayor was defending the process to unhappy residents.

As the vaccination push moves forward, it’s possible a centralized online portal could be used for scheduling vaccines – similar to COVID-19 testing right now – but for the moment the state is sticking with a more targeted approach.

Why is this so complicated?

The biggest challenge is vaccine supply.

Beginning next week, the state will start receiving between 16,000 and 17,000 first doses each week, which means at best about 2,300 people can be inoculated per day. And so far through January, the state had averaged about 1,700 vaccinations per day.

Currently, there are about 51,300 Rhode Islanders who are 75 years and older living at home, meaning it’d be mathematically impossible to vaccinate everyone all at once. State officials say that’s why they are taking a more targeted approach, arguing it will more quickly reach people who are at highest risk of going to the hospital or dying if they contract the virus.

Is there any chance vaccinations could start happening more quickly?

Yes, if the state starts getting more vaccine.

It’s an obvious point, but Rhode Island could start vaccinating more people if there were more shots available. There’s a chance that could happen if the federal government starts sending more doses directly to pharmacies, and health officials have said the state could start getting larger shipments of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines sometime between April and June.

Health officials are also hopeful federal regulators will approve more vaccines under development, including one created by Johnson & Johnson, which is completing a major trial next week and if approved could deliver 100 million doses into the U.S. market by the end of June. The J&J vaccine only requires a single dose, compared to the two doses needed for Moderna and Pfizer.

Of course, those extra doses would still be a couple months away, which is why health officials continue to urge patience.

Who’s next?

Health officials said Thursday that Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan could begin with the next age bracket, adults 65 to 74 years old, right around the same time as adults 75 years and older start getting inoculated in mid-February.

Officials say the older adults will still get prioritized, but they want to make sure they’re not sitting on any doses in the event some are available during any given week.

That 65- to 75-year-old age group represents about 96,426 Rhode Islanders, although health officials estimate about 15% of them might have already received vaccines as part of Phase 1. The logistics around vaccinating that group will be similar to the plan for adults 75 years and older, but health officials said they will announce more specific details before inoculations start.

Prioritization after that group will be based on age, underlying health conditions and geography.

