Q & A: Why are Communities of Color hesitant to get vaccinated?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s no secret Black and Latino communities have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While vaccine rollout is underway across the United States, only 60% of Americans say they would get vaccinated. Black Americans represent the least inclined population with 42% saying they would get the vaccine.

Visiting Professor of the Practice of Race and Ethnicity at Brown University Dr. Ronald Aubert, answers some questions as to why the hesitancy might exist.