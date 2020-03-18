1  of  2
Psychologist: Stay in touch with elderly family members, friends during this health crisis

Coronavirus

by: Gina Marini

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While the COVID-19 crisis is something we all have to deal with, it puts some of the most vulnerable members of the population – senior citizens – at a distinct disadvantage.

In an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, people are being asked to stay home whenever possible and visitation has been barred at local nursing homes and hospitals until further notice.

Dr. Tanuja Gandhi, a psychologist at Bradley Hospital, said because of that, it’s crucial to regularly check in on elderly friends and family members.

To counter the loneliness brought on by isolation and keep them in good spirits, Dr. Gandhi advised keeping the lines of communication open, “which might not include many frequent visits in person, or delivering supplies as much in person, but being there for them in any other way possible.”

She noted there’s a variety of ways to keep in touch, be it through phone calls, video calls, email or social media.

Dr. Gandhi also recommended knowing what types of medication and supplies your loved one needs and stocking up on pre-made meals.

