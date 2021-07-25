CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Provincetown Select Board votes to enact emergency indoor mask mandate

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Provincetown Select Board voted unanimously on Sunday evening to enact an emergency indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

The decision follows a COVID-19 cluster with hundreds of positive cases linked to the popular Cape Cod resort town.

Last week, a mask advisory was issued asking people to wear masks indoors when social distancing was not possible.

The board also voted Sunday to delegate additional authority to Town Manager Alex Morse.

This includes enacting further restrictions such as capacity limits or relaxing active restrictions like the mask mandate, based on public health data in consultation with the Barnstable County Department of Health & Environment.

Morse said as of Friday, 430 positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health were associated with the Provincetown cluster.

