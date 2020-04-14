Providence woman uses social media to garner support for mask-making operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When Mandy Syers is not working as an EMT, she tells Eyewitness News she spends most of her free time sewing face masks.

“All I could think to do was sew masks for everyone I knew, my friends, my neighbors, people I knew that worked in healthcare, and the next thing I knew there was a group,” Syers said.

Syers created the Facebook group, “Masks for RI,” a couple of weeks ago in an effort to not only garner fabric for her masks, but volunteers to help her create them.

She said while area hospitals and healthcare workers have asked for her masks, she’s also providing them for anyone who needs them.

“It’s a place where people who need masks can come sign up and say ‘I need 12 masks, 30 masks,’ for whatever,” she said of her Facebook group. “Food workers, medical offices, hospitals, even families, apartment buildings, anybody. Everybody anywhere should have a mask on their face.”

Interested in joining the group? Click here »

Syers said most of the fabric she’s creating the masks with came from around her home, as well as donations from the community.

“The group itself is not even two weeks old yet and we’re up to about 1,000 masks in the group, but that’s nothing compared to the need, the need is so huge,” Syers said.

Syers said she believes in the power of masks and urges everyone to take the pandemic seriously.

“I want to make it clear that just because you are wearing a mask, it doesn’t mean that we can relax our standards,” Syers said. “I know people are not used to wearing them, but it should now be expected as a common courtesy to wear a mask, just like sneezing into your elbow…the virus is so contagious, and one mask on a person can do so much.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines