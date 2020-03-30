Providence to waive tax bill interest and late fees; hiring and spending freeze in place

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is effectively delaying the deadline for residents to pay taxes by announcing Monday that interest and late fees will be waived until June 30 for property taxes, tangible taxes and car taxes.

The fees and interest will only be waived for non-escrowed tax payments, which are due April 24 for the fourth quarter of the city’s fiscal year.

People who can pay their taxes by the original deadline are still being urged to do so, as the city expects a significant decrease in revenue as a result of the economic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is expected to address the city’s financial status with reporters at 11:30 Monday morning.

Delaying tax payments to June 30 — rather than July 15 as the state and federal government did — means the money will still come in during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

It’s unclear exactly how much the pandemic will affect the city’s budget, but there’s no question there will be less money coming in: restaurants, bars, some hotels and the Providence Place mall are all closed as a result of the outbreak, resulting in a loss of tax revenue. Elorza’s office said the city is looking into possible solutions, including opening up a line of credit to pay the city’s bills.

Providence will also be eligible for nearly $5 million in federal grants related to coronavirus relief. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office said Providence would receive $3.1 million in Community Development Block Grants, $1.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) and $177,000 from the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.

Elorza also announced Monday he would institute a hiring freeze — aside from essential personnel — and a freeze on all spending that is not considered essential or related to the coronavirus response.

The city has already borrowed $115 million for a public buildings bond, which will fund capital improvement projects such as roads, sidewalks and public buildings.

Elorza’s office said he still plans to submit his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year in April. The plan is typically debated and passed by the City Council in June.

The mayor also announced new closures on Monday of soccer and baseball fields, basketball courts and playground equipment.

Elorza has already shuttered dine-in restaurants, the mall, fitness centers, spas, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses until April 17. He initially closed the businesses until March 30, but last week extended the emergency orders. The Providence City Council is slated to vote on the extension in a virtual meeting at 5:30 Monday night.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook

