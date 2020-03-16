Providence shutters two businesses accused of violating coronavirus order

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence has ordered two businesses to close for allegedly violating Mayor Jorge Elorza’s emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonderland — a strip club on Allens Avenue — and Parkview Bakery on Broad Street were both ordered to close by Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, according to a news release from the city.

Elorza’s executive action signed on Thursday revoked all entertainment licenses in the city, and limited all businesses with liquor licenses to serving 100 or fewer people at a time. Strip clubs operate on adult entertainment licenses, so revoking those licenses means the clubs can only operate as bars, without dancers.

Parkview Bakery has been cited in the past for turning into an unlicensed nightclub after hours.

The news release said the businesses were both in violation of the order this weekend, but did not immediately offer specifics. Both were sent emergency closure notices.

“We need every resident and business to be a part of the solution as we work to protect our community and mitigate the risk of spreading this virus,” Elorza said. “We are sensitive to the impact these circumstances are having on our local economy, but we only have one opportunity to do this right and will not tolerate unnecessary risks to the health of our residents.”

Elorza also thanked other businesses in the city that have abided by the order.

Pulling entertainment licenses means nightclubs can’t have live or amplified music such as recordings played by DJs. The goal of the order is to limit large crowds from congregating.

Some restaurants in the city have opted to close to help contain the spread of the virus, while others are remaining open or offering expanded take-out and delivery services for people who are socially distancing.

A representative for Wonderland could not immediately be reached. The establishment wrote on its Instagram page that it would be closed until further notice, but did not mention the alleged violation.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests and staff will continue to remain as our most important priority,” the post said.

A representative for Parkview Bakery declined to comment.

It’s unclear whether the alleged violations will go before the Board of Licenses, which has canceled its meetings this week.

Elorza’s executive order remains in effect until Thursday, when the Providence City Council is expected to vote to extend it another week.

City buildings — including Providence City Hall, recreation centers and others — are closed for the next two weeks.

