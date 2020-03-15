Providence schools offering free ‘grab and go’ lunches to students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District is offering free bagged lunches to students next week.
Starting Tuesday, March 17, families can pick up meals at eight school sites:
· Asa Messer Elementary School, 1655 Westminster St.
· Gilbert Stuart Middle School, 188 Princeton St.
· Providence Career and Technical Academy, 41 Fricker St.
· Mt. Pleasant High School, 434 Mt. Pleasant Ave.
· Alvarez High School, 375 Adelaide Ave.
· E-Cubed Academy, 812 Branch Ave.
· Juanita Sanchez High School, 182 Thurbers Ave.
· Hope High School, 324 Hope St.
Each site will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service lines will be located at the front entrance of each school and Sodexo staff will hand each student a packaged lunch and breakfast.
Students must be present to collect a meal.