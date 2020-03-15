Providence schools offering free ‘grab and go’ lunches to students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District is offering free bagged lunches to students next week.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, families can pick up meals at eight school sites:

· Asa Messer Elementary School, 1655 Westminster St.

· Gilbert Stuart Middle School, 188 Princeton St.

· Providence Career and Technical Academy, 41 Fricker St.

· Mt. Pleasant High School, 434 Mt. Pleasant Ave.

· Alvarez High School, 375 Adelaide Ave.

· E-Cubed Academy, 812 Branch Ave.

· Juanita Sanchez High School, 182 Thurbers Ave.

· Hope High School, 324 Hope St.

Each site will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service lines will be located at the front entrance of each school and Sodexo staff will hand each student a packaged lunch and breakfast.

Students must be present to collect a meal.