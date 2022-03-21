PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Families can get a COVID-19 shot, a toy and a gift card all in one visit at vaccination clinics being hosted this week by Providence Public Schools.

The clinics are being held from March 21 to 23 at elementary schools with student vaccination rates under 20%, according to the district. They’ll start after the school day to make them more accessible to families.

The clinics are open to children 5 and up, who will receive a toy donated by Hasbro after their shot. Families will also get $25 grocery store gift cards donated by Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

Spanish-language interpreters will be on site, the district said.

As of last month, 34% of Providence students were vaccinated. The number is lower in elementary schools, with only 15% of eligible students immunized.

The clinics scheduled for this week:

Monday, March 21: 5 to 7 p.m. at Leviton Dual Language Academy, 65 Greenwich St.

Tuesday, March 22: 5 to 7 p.m. at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, 60 Camden St.

Tuesday, March 22: 5 to 7 p.m. at Webster Avenue Elementary School, 191 Webster Ave.

Wednesday, March 23: 5 to 7 p.m. at Mary Fogarty Elementary School, 199 Oxford St.

Wednesday, March 23: 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. at George J. West Elementary School, 145 Beaufort St.

To sign up, visit the event page.