Providence salons shutting down amid new restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another layer of restrictions went into effect in the capital city on Saturday because of coronavirus.

“How are we holding up? Only time will tell.”

With only 24 hours to prepare, Jody Butler, owner of Moss Salon on North Main Street, says he’s been racing against the clock to squeeze in last minute clients.

“To have more notice would have given us more opportunity to get more clients in so we could have a littler more cash in our checking account and in our reserves,” Butler said.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s newest coronavirus directive ordered all fitness centers, spas, hair or beauty salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors and flea markets to close by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“We should all take this as an opportunity to come together in common purpose to do everything we can to flatten the curve to prevent unnecessary infections and by extension unnecessary deaths,” Elorza said at a news conference on Friday.

“Why is it just the city of Providence closing down? Why isn’t it the whole state?” Jody Butler says his salon was already taking measures to keep things clean.

“Throughout the entire day, a client leaves our station, we’re sanitizing everything before we bring our next client over, and we’re just abiding by all the guidelines,” Butler said.

And with no word on when things could be opening back up, Butler says the salon will be taking things week by week, canceling appointments as they go along.

“I’ve got insurance to pay, I pay property taxes on the building, I pay sewer on the building, insurance on the building, so I mean just because we’re not working doesn’t mean the bills can’t be paid, they have to be paid. So at some point when we get to the point where we exhausted our checkbook, now what?,” he said.