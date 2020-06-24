Providence nursing home to close, citing COVID-19 losses

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence nursing home has announced plans to close, becoming the first one to fail since the coronavirus pandemic began devastating Rhode Island’s long-term care facilities.

Hallworth House, a 57-bed nonprofit nursing home on the East Side that opened in 1968, said it has filed a plan with the R.I. Department of Health and expects to shut its doors by the end of August.

“The facility had lost more than $1.3 million in the last two years while maintaining high standards of care, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to continue,” Dr. Patricia Nolan, chair of the Hallworth House board, said in a statement.

Stephanie Igoe, Hallworth House’s administrator, said the facility had 51 residents in mid-April, but 19 of them eventually came down with COVID-19 despite “rigorous infection-control protocols.” A dozen have now died.

The Health Department puts the number of Hallworth House residents who’ve contracted the disease even higher, listing the total at between 25 and 29 since March 1. It was not immediately clear why there was a discrepancy between the facility’s total and the state’s total.

In addition, Igoe said 20 Hallworth staff members were infected but have recovered. The 23 remaining residents, their families and the staff were informed of the closure on Tuesday.

“We will work with every family to find a suitable home for their loved ones,” Igoe said.

Hallworth House is affiliated with the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, and the state’s Episcopal bishop, the Rev. W. Nicholas Knisely, serves on the its board of directors, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The closure announcement comes amid growing alarm about the health of Rhode Island’s 85 long-term care facilities, particularly since Rhode Island is more reliant than most states on nursing homes for elder care.

The 85 long-term care facilities — a category which includes both nursing homes and rehabilitation centers — had about 7,800 residents at the start of the year, according to the Health Department. Since then at least 2,570 of those residents have contracted COVID-19, and at least 675 have died — among the highest rates in the country.

