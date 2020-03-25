Providence Municipal Court plans to reopen April 20

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The municipal court in Providence, which deals with traffic violations and other issues, is tentatively scheduled to reopen for business on Monday, April 20, according to a news release from the court.

Chief Judge Frank Caprio had announced the court’s closure on March 12 due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. If cases resume on April 20, it would mean the court will have been on hold for about 40 days.

Anyone who already had a date to appear during the closure period will receive a new summons in the coming days to reschedule, according to court spokesman Billy Kepner. Fines can be paid online anytime at the court’s website, subject to the use of a credit or debit card and a convenience fee.

City Council President Sabina Matos had also directed the courts to halt collections proceedings and penalties due to the outbreak. Vehicles won’t be booted and doubling or tripling of fines has also been put on hold, both until further notice.

The municipal court holds hearings on parking tickets, moving violations, red-light or speed-camera tickets, and other environmental or housing issues not covered by state or federal courts.

Regarding the closure, Caprio said on March 12, “This extraordinary set of circumstances and the necessary decision we have reached is not something we have taken lightly.”

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

