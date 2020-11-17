Live at Noon: Providence mayor to update coronavirus guidelines

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza is expected to announce updated coronavirus guidelines for the city of Providence on at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

12 News plans to stream the update live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

Elorza will be joined by City Council President Sabina Matos and other city officials.

