Live at Noon: Providence mayor to update coronavirus guidelines

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – With two pharmaceutical companies announcing in the last week that their COVID-19 vaccines in development are at least 90% effective, the federal government is preparing to get the shots out and people to buy-in.