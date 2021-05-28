Providence College to mandate student vaccines in fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence College is the latest Rhode Island university to mandate coronavirus vaccines for full-time undergraduate and graduate students returning to campus in the fall.

President Kenneth Sicard said the decision was made with input from state health officials, the school’s faculty with the relevant expertise, leaders of other colleges, as well as parents and students.

The private Roman Catholic school will consider exemption requests based on medical or religious grounds.

The University of Rhode Island, Brown University, and Roger Williams University are among the other schools in the state that have already announced similar mandates.