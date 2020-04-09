Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Providence College reschedules commencement for October

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
providence college generic photo_261547

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College announced Thursday that the class of 2020’s commencement ceremonies would be postponed rather than canceled.

Originally scheduled for May 17, commencement will now be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

In addition, the Commencement Mass, typically held on campus, will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul.

PC still plans present degrees in a virtual ceremony on May 17 since students will need them to pursue graduate studies or employment.

“It is important that this senior class have a fulfilling and enjoyable opportunity to celebrate their wonderful achievements,” PC President Rev. Brian J. Shanley said. “Of course, the health and safety of everyone involved must be paramount, and I am hopeful that by the October date, the COVID-19 pandemic will be largely behind us.”

College representatives spoke with student leaders from the senior class and conducted an online survey to hear their thoughts and comments. According to PC, more than 90% of responses (over 600 students) preferred that a traditional, in-person commencement be held later in the year.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • *New Time* 5:30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com