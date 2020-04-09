Providence College reschedules commencement for October

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College announced Thursday that the class of 2020’s commencement ceremonies would be postponed rather than canceled.

Originally scheduled for May 17, commencement will now be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

In addition, the Commencement Mass, typically held on campus, will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul.

PC still plans present degrees in a virtual ceremony on May 17 since students will need them to pursue graduate studies or employment.

“It is important that this senior class have a fulfilling and enjoyable opportunity to celebrate their wonderful achievements,” PC President Rev. Brian J. Shanley said. “Of course, the health and safety of everyone involved must be paramount, and I am hopeful that by the October date, the COVID-19 pandemic will be largely behind us.”

College representatives spoke with student leaders from the senior class and conducted an online survey to hear their thoughts and comments. According to PC, more than 90% of responses (over 600 students) preferred that a traditional, in-person commencement be held later in the year.

