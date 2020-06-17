CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Providence College planning to allow students to return for part of fall semester

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
providence college generic photo_261547
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools across the country are adjusting to how they plan to reopen for the next school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Providence College submitted their plan for the fall semester to the state and are planning for students to return to campus.

According to a statement from the college, Father Stanley and Father Sicard have approved the task force’s recommendation for a fall semester calendar.

Fall semester undergraduate classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 31 on campus, with remote accommodations for students and faculty as necessary.

There will be no holidays during the fall semester and in-person courses will conclude Friday, Nov. 20. Classes will then shift to remote instruction the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30, and continuing through the the end of semester on Friday, Dec. 11.

Dec. 12 and 13 will be a reading period, followed by remote final exams Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18.

Resident hall move in plans and new student orientation information will be provided soon, along with Graduate and School of Continuing Education class calendars.

Providence

Live Cams on WPRI.com