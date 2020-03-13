Providence City Hall closing to public for two weeks

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Providence City Hall and other city buildings will be closing to the public for two weeks, according to city spokesperson Emily Crowell.

The closure includes recreation centers, the Museum of Natural History and the Botanical Center in Roger Williams Park.

The closure is preventative, Crowell said, and no city workers have tested positive for coronavirus. The closure takes effect on Saturday and will go until at least March 30 pending further guidance.

Only essential personnel will be working in city offices, Crowell said. Non-essential personnel are asked to stay home.

The Mayor’s Center for City Services, which answers 311 calls and requests sent via the 311 app, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Residents can pay taxes online, and others who have business to do with the city are asked to do it over the phone or online.

