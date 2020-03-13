Breaking News
RI public schools closed next week; 9 new coronavirus cases identified
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Closings & Delays
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // Local Event Cancellations | Local Colleges & Universities | RI Health Dept. | MA Health Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Sports Impacts | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

Providence City Hall closing to public for two weeks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
providence-city-hall_414054

Providence City Hall (file photo)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Providence City Hall and other city buildings will be closing to the public for two weeks, according to city spokesperson Emily Crowell.

The closure includes recreation centers, the Museum of Natural History and the Botanical Center in Roger Williams Park.

The closure is preventative, Crowell said, and no city workers have tested positive for coronavirus. The closure takes effect on Saturday and will go until at least March 30 pending further guidance.

Only essential personnel will be working in city offices, Crowell said. Non-essential personnel are asked to stay home.

The Mayor’s Center for City Services, which answers 311 calls and requests sent via the 311 app, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Residents can pay taxes online, and others who have business to do with the city are asked to do it over the phone or online.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com