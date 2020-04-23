1  of  2
Providence business implementing thermal scan technology to detect fevers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many businesses are preparing for when the state reopens the economy and Gov. Gina Raimondo has warned restrictions will need to be in place, including temperature screenings as a possible requirement to enter.

Paolino Properties in Providence has partnered with Seek Thermal, which creates high-performing thermal imaging products, enabling users to quickly and non-invasively scan people entering a building with a thermal camera.

The business will use infrared cameras to detect if a person has a temperature or not while still implementing social distancing measures.

“There is nothing more important to me right now than protecting the health of our tenants, essential employees, and members of the public who interact with us,” Managing Partner Joseph Paolino Jr. said.

Paolino Properties is now one of the first in its class to use a thermal scanning system.

“The product consists of a thermal inferred camera, along with a visible camera,” Co-Founder of Seek Thermal Bill Parrish said. “We include in the image a reference temperature, that is approximately your body temperature that allows us to get very accurate readings.”

The company ensures the camera is a pre-screening device, not a medical device, and will not be used to replace social distancing, face masks or any other measures the state and health officials recommend.

“I am grateful to Seek Thermal for how easy it has been to learn about and acquire this wonderful new system,” Paolino said. “It is critical to explore new ways to safeguard our tenants so that we can begin to reopen our economy when it is safe to do so.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists temperature as one of the leading symptoms of COVID-19.

The company is now finalizing a set of protocols for steps to be taken when somebody who enters their building triggers a high temperature alert.

Similar technology is being used at companies like Amazon, and even some international airlines are screening passengers temperatures before boarding flights.

It is legal, companies have a right to ask for your symptoms and temperature.

