Protesters blast Raimondo’s precautionary closures as ‘too much’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While organizers said they were demonstrating to urge Gov. Gina Raimondo to revisit some of her executive orders related to curbing the spread of COVID-19, WNRI-AM radio show host John DePetro was far more pointed.

“How many people feel Governor Raimondo has gone too far?” he shouted to the gathered crowd, which responded with whoops and hollers.

“This is supposed to be a democracy, not a dictatorship that’s going on!” DePetro said.

Nearly three dozen people gathered on Smith Hill Monday while others drove by honking their car horns in support.

Several protesters held signs mocking Raimondo’s now-infamous reprimand for those who aren’t following her social distancing mandates. Her use of the phrase “knock it off” during her daily briefings became a slogan that has been printed on T-shirts, beer cans and hand sanitizer bottles.

Raimondo lifted a stay-at-home order this past weekend and launched Phase 1 of her plan to gradually reopen the state’s economy. Last week, she’d granted restauranteurs permission to sell mixed drinks with takeout orders, acknowledging that, “This industry has been crushed all over the country and we have to focus on helping them get back to work.”

Mark Zaccaria, former Rhode Island Republican Party chairman and candidate for Congress, tells Eyewitness News the automotive procession and broadcast on WNRI-AM radio was designed to ensure Rhode Islanders could take part in the protest while staying isolated.

Nearly an hour after DePetro was railing to radio listeners from the plaza, Raimondo laid out new guidelines that would allow on-site dining to resume outdoors at restaurants.

Stephen Delory, a local restaurant owner who took part in the protest, said Raimondo should allow all restaurants to reopen under their own precautions since every business operates differently.

“We lost 80% of our business, take-out is not enough,” Delory said.

“The governor can’t possibly know how to handle this in each individual business’ case,” Protest organizer Mark Smiley sadded.

Minister Bob Palmisano also participated in the protest, arguing that Rhode Islanders have the right to assemble and practice religion.

“The church is being pushed out of the conversation and some people are just Band-Aiding that without understanding it’s more than just a message on WiFi or Facebook or Instagram,” he explained.

Reverend Dave Aucoin argued churches are able to protect their parishioners as well as store scan protect their customers.

“We all feel that we can do as good as Target, Walmart – any of those places,” Aucoin said.

Raimondo did acknowledge the protests in her daily briefing Monday, saying while tensions are high, Rhode Islanders should be flexible and understanding of the new normal.

