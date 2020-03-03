Presumptive positive coronavirus case in Mass. linked to RI school trip

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The recently reported presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Massachusetts is connected to the two cases reported in Rhode Island, according to state health officials.

The woman in her 20s from Norfolk County tested positive for the virus Monday and is now recovering at home. The case is considered presumptive until it’s confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials say the woman was on the same trip coordinated by St. Raphael Academy as the two patients from Rhode Island who tested positive for the virus and the third patient whose test results are pending. The trip, which took place in mid-February, included travel in Italy, where an outbreak of coronavirus is present.

On Tuesday, the CDC also confirmed the positive test results of one of Rhode Island’s patients, a man in his 40s who is still recovering.

The state’s second presumptive positive case, a teenage girl, is recovering well, according to health officials. Her results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

A third patient, a woman in her 30s who works for Achievement First Academy and was a chaperone on the trip, is still awaiting test results.

St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket is closed for the remainder of the week. The Achievement First Academy Hartford (Providence) and Garfield (Cranston) campuses were closed Tuesday for cleaning but are expected to reopen Wednesday.

In addition, Meadowbrook Farms School in East Greenwich was closed Tuesday for cleaning after school officials learned the sibling of a student had developed symptoms following a trip to Italy, though the student has not experienced symptoms. The school is expected to reopen Wednesday.

So far, Rhode Island health officials have tested 12 people for the coronavirus. Six of those tests came back negative while four are pending. State health officials said approximately 60 Rhode Islanders self-quarantined.

There is only one case in Massachusetts confirmed by the CDC, which was reported a month ago when a UMass Boston student who recently returned from Wuhan, China, began experiencing symptoms. He has since been released from the hospital.

