Presumptive positive cases up to 41 in Mass.; most linked to Biogen conference

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced an additional 13 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s total to 41.

Of those cases, health officials said 32 are linked to a Biogen employee conference that took place in Boston last month.

The state has only had one of those cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In early February, a student at the University of Massachusetts in Boston tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, China, which is considered the origin of the outbreak.

All residents who have tested presumptive positive for the virus have been quarantined either at home or in a healthcare setting.

Health officials also announced the creation of a new online dashboard, which will be regularly updated on the number of both confirmed and presumptive cases statewide.

