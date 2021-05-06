Preliminary data suggests Moderna’s booster shot protects against some COVID-19 variants

(WPRI) — More than 56% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot according to the latest federal data, but vaccine makers are focusing on the next phase of the pandemic: booster shots.

Moderna announced on Wednesday positive initial booster data against some of the COVID-19 variants of concern, specifically B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa) and P.1 (first identified in Brazil).

The company says the booster was given as a third shot six to eight months after the two-dose regimen, and researchers found the shot raised the levels of antibodies against both variants.

“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants. The strong and rapid boost in titers to levels above primary vaccination also clearly demonstrates the ability of mRNA-1273 to induce immune memory,” Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said in a statement.

Moderna says preliminary results have been submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv and will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication soon.

In regards to its safety, Moderna says the booster shot was “generally well tolerated,” and the majority of adverse events were mild to moderate.

The most common side effect was pain at the injection site, with some reporting fatigue, headache, or muscle or joint pain.