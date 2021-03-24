Pregnant women may pass COVID-19 immunity to baby, study shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Early studies show pregnant women who get the COVID-19 vaccine may pass immunity to their baby.

Jordan Jancosek, of Barrington, is expecting her first baby in June.

Once pregnant women became eligible to get the vaccine, she spoke to her doctor about her options and decided it was best for her and her baby girl.

Earlier this month, Rhode Island opened up vaccine eligibility to those with certain medical conditions, including pregnancy.

“For me it was kind of a no brainer,” Jancosek said.

Jancosek learned preliminary studies found COVID-19 antibodies were passed to the baby in utero and through breastmilk, indicating some immunity could be transferred to babies before and after birth.

“You have to do what is best for you, but there is such a tremendous relief knowing my baby will have this added protection the minute they come into the world in June,” she explained.

The Director of Infectious Disease at Women and Infants Hospital Dr. Erica Hardy explained the vaccine does not contain the live virus, but mimics the COVID-19 so your body builds up its immunity which is then passed on to the unborn baby.

“Your body builds up an immune response after the vaccine,” Hardy said. “Those circulate in the blood stream and some of those antibodies go through the placenta and are present in the cord blood.”

There have not been studies yet as to how long that immunity may last both in babies and in adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says pregnancy increases the risk for severe illness with COVID-19.

Additionally, the CDC said there are no reports of miscarriages, stillbirths or preterm births linked to the vaccines in women who became pregnant while participating in the initial vaccine trials.

Doctors suggest talking to your physician about whether or not getting the vaccine is right for you.