Portsmouth High School senior creates petition for drive-in graduation

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Portsmouth High School senior is proposing a drive-in graduation ceremony, as opposed to the virtual one she believes the district is planning for.

Mia Phillips, 18, tells Eyewitness News that while she’d rather have a ceremony than no ceremony at all, she hopes that instead of a virtual commencement, the district holds it in a way that allows for social distancing.

“They could announce our names and we could drive up to get our diploma. It’s not perfect, but it’s a step up from online,” Phillips explained.

Phillips created an online petition and has already garnered hundreds of signatures.

Her call for an in-person graduation ceremony comes soon after Gov Gina Raimondo announced that distance learning will continue until the end of the school year.

“It’s the decision that’s made. This is what we’re doing, so now we get to work on making the best of it,” Raimondo said.

Phillips said at this time, there has been no official announcement on how or when graduation will be held and her petition is proactive. Portsmouth High School’s graduation was originally scheduled for June 5.

