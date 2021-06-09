Poll: Nearly two-thirds of adults say they have been, or will get vaccinated

BOSTON (WPRI) — A recently released study out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital found out of more than 10,000 adults surveyed, nearly two-thirds reported they received, definitely would get, or most likely would get a COVID-19 vaccine when they could.

The survey also shows most people who already received the vaccine would also be willing to get a booster shot as soon as possible.

Most recently, children 12 to 15 became eligible for the vaccine, and the survey also showed parents and caregivers intentions for vaccinating their children mostly matched their own.

Additionally, 70% of pregnant people surveyed, who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19, were also willing to get vaccinated.

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s expecting data from trials testing COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant women this summer, and on children as young as 6 months old by the end of the year.

The online surveys were conducted from from late 2020 to mid-March of 2021.