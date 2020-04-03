Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

Poll: Nearly half of Americans say pandemic is affecting their mental health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you are feeling stressed during the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone.

A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly half of Americans say the pandemic is affecting their mental health, 19% of which say it has a major impact on their well being.

Dr. Tanuja Gandhi, a specialist in child and family psychiatry at Bradley Hospital, said it’s normal for people to feel anxious and worried during a public health emergency.

“It helps to bond with other people because by default we are all social creatures so while we are practicing social distancing, it need not be in isolation,” Gandhi said.

A poll conducted at the end of March found that 45% of adults say stress related to COVID-19 is impacting their mental health, 34% say they’re unable to get the necessary medical care that is unrelated to coronavirus, and 72% say the pandemic has disrupted their lives.

“It’s important to monitor your levels of anxiety. And if it is beyond a level that can be managed at home through taking deep breaths, staying in touch with loved ones, finding creative ways to stay busy, it’s important to reach out to health professionals,” Gandhi said. “It’s important for parents to talk to children about focusing on their school work and maintaining a close to normal routine
at this time more than ever before.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday there is a rise in the number of adults and children struggling with mental illness. She says for referral services adults should call 414-LINK.

For more information on support services available during the coronavirus crisis click here.

