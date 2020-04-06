Police: Man coughed and spit on produce at grocery store

KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are pursuing charges against a man they say was coughing and spitting on produce at a Massachusetts grocery store.
Kingston police said they were called to a Stop and Shop supermarket around noon Saturday for a report of a disturbance.
They said the 65-year-old Duxbury resident, who they haven’t named, was seen coughing and spitting on food items and then became physically combative with staff and store patrons.
He was taken Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth but is not believed to have COVID-19, the department said in a Facebook post.
