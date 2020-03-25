Live Now
Plastic bags temporarily approved for use in Boston stores

Coronavirus

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston Mayor Martin Walsh issued a temporary Executive Order Wednesday allowing plastic bag use in certain businesses in the city during the public health emergency of COVID-19.

The Executive Order allows temporary exemptions to Boston’s plastic bag ordinance restricting plastic bag use in the city. This will help protect residents as they shop for essential needs.

It applies to all retail establishments that qualify as essential businesses under Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s Emergency Order he announced Monday.

“During this challenging time, we understand the retail establishments our residents rely on — like grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants — need added flexibility to best serve their customers,” Walsh said.

The order will be in effect until the last day of the Public Health Emergency declared by the Boston Public Health Commission.

Read the Executive Order here »

Walsh also launched new resources for small businesses in Boston which is available through the Office of Economic Development.

The resources can be found online or under the Local Resources “Economic Development Response.”

