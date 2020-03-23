Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Photos: Impacts of coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman walks her dog under a “don’t panic” sign hanging on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 23, 2020. In Israel daily life has largely shut down with COVID-19 cases multiplying greatly over the past week. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

  • Anna Louisa, 18, receives her school laptop for home study at the Lower East Side Preparatory School, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York, as coronavirus restrictions shuttered classrooms throughout the city. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightened work-from-home rules as confirmed cases continued to climb in New York, an expected jump as testing becomes more widespread. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • The relative of an inmate cries outside La Modelo jail in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Violence broke out in the prison out of inmates’ fears that authorities are not doing enough to prevent coronavirus inside overcrowded prisons. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
  • A man is carried away after collapsing while waiting in line to get a Coronavirus test in Marseille, southern France, Monday March 23, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
  • A 17-year-old who asked not to be named wears a yellow hazmat suit, gas mask, boots, and gloves as he walks with his family, from Gaithersburg, Md., under cherry blossom trees in full bloom along the tidal basin, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. “I’m not worried for me since I’m young,” says the 17-year-old, “I’m wearing this in case I come into contact with anyone who is older so that I won’t be a threat to them.” He plans to wear his protective outfit for coronavirus each time he leaves the house. Sections of the National Mall and tidal basin areas have been closed to vehicular traffic to encourage people to practice social distancing and not visit Washington’s iconic cherry blossoms this year due to coronavirus concerns. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw a large crowd. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • In this photo taken on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Sien Lagae, works on a mouth mask, meant to help protect from the spread of COVID-19, on her sewing machine at home in Torhout, Belgium. Lagae runs a social media group of volunteers who are making mouth masks for family and friends as well as hospital and caregivers in Belgium due to a shortage in supply of industrially made masks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(Sien Lagae via AP)
  • Volunteer workers of Search and Rescue (SAR) with special equipment, disinfect a volunteer after disinfecting a police car at Local Police station to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, March 22, 2020. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it causes severe illness. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
  • Rich Anderson, center, associate director at the branch of the Volunteers of America, helps Mary Machin, left, and Kortnie Gardner as they prepare bags of lunch as daily demands for food increase while most vulnerable individuals and families shelter inside to reduce the spread of the coronavirus Monday, March 23, 2020, in Denver. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about three to six weeks depending on the severity of the COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on ball pool for Kids Cinema at Quartier Cineart movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thailand’s government has enacted stronger measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including postponing the country’s biggest holiday, shutting down schools, movie theaters and closing bars. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • A convoy of Italian Army trucks arrives from Bergamo carrying bodies of coronavirus victims to the cemetery of Ferrara, Italy, where they will be cremated, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The transfer was made necessary since Bergamo mortuary reached maximum capacity. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
  • FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo a man, who hoped to vote in the scheduled primary election, stands outside a closed polling station at Schiller Recreation Center in Columbus, Ohio. U.S. elections have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 states have postponed voting and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus might be in place for weeks, if not months. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
  • In this photo taken Dec. 11 2012, a park ranger wearing a mask walks past a mountain gorilla in the Virunga National Park in eastern Congo. Congo’s Virunga National Park, home to about a third of the world’s mountain gorillas, has barred visitors until June 1 2020, citing “advice from scientific experts indicating that primates, including mountain gorillas, are likely susceptible to complications arising from the COVID-19 virus.”(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • An elderly woman, wearing a protective face mask is sprayed with a disinfectant bleach solution by a soldier as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of a food market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
  • A line of volunteers carries iPads to be delivered to parents at curbside pickup at Eastside Elementary, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Clinton, Miss. Educators are handing out the devices for remote learning while students are forced to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

