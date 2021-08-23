CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Pfizer’s COVID vaccine could receive full FDA approval on Monday

(WPRI) — There could be a big step forward in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

CBS News and the New York Times are reporting that the Food Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine as early as Monday.

It would be the first COVID vaccine to move out of the status of “emergency use.”

Health officials are hoping the move will convince those who are hesitant to get their shots.

It’s also expected to open the door for new vaccine requirements by public and private businesses.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently available in the U.S. under emergency use authorization granted by the FDA. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson filed their requests for full approval after Pfizer.

