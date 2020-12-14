Lifespan receives 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; set to be administered in RI this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s frontline healthcare workers are first in line to receive the country’s first federally approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine candidate was scrutinized by two independent advisory groups, one to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and another to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both of those groups overwhelmingly decided the benefits of the vaccine outweighed its potential risks and made subsequent recommendations.

Friday night, FDA said it would grant an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine, setting in motion a historic mass vaccination effort in the United States.

Monday morning, the Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee‘s vote is the final frontier before the vaccine can be administered in the Ocean State.

The subcommittee will go over the other advisory committee recommendations and will consider officially recommending and voting on Rhode Island hospitals to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare staff, which are in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan.

The subcommittee is finalizing this phase Monday, which was also said to include first responders and residents of long-term care facilities.

The R.I. Department of Health says vaccines will start arriving at some hospitals Monday and Tuesday. Pfizer is planning to ship 2.9 million doses across the country this week, and the vaccine is a two-dose regimen.

Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest health care system, said it received approximately 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 1 distribution plan early Monday morning.

“Lifespan is grateful for this allocation of the first coronavirus vaccine to help protect high-risk health care workers who are needed to treat our patients,” Lifespan’s President and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau said. “We are ready to quickly distribute the vaccine and after long months of battling this pandemic, we have powerful reasons for optimism that the end is in sight.”

Lifespan says it is preparing to “rapidly administer the vaccine to its health care workers” later in the day Monday. The hospital group says it will be starting with those at highest risk, “including providers and staff who have direct contact with COVID+ patients or COVID+ infectious fluids or materials.”

Lifespan says its goal is to vaccinate all employees over the next several months.

Rhode Island anticipates it will initially receive nearly 10,000 first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, and if all goes according to plan, the state expects to receive an additional 10,000 first doses next week.

Potentially, that shipment will also come along with roughly 19,000 first doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which the FDA is reviewing later this week.

As hospital admissions and cases rise, the subcommittee will also need to figure out a staffing plan for those who can administer the shots. In last week’s meeting, several subcommittee members noted how the ongoing healthcare staffing shortage may present an issue in administering the vaccines.

“And so if there are people, retired RN’s, things like that, where we could open up and get more vaccinators, or just increasing the number of available vaccinators, [those] are always appreciated,” Maria Messick, policy advisor to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office said.

In neighboring Massachusetts, Southcoast Hospitals Group is preparing to be among the first to receive and administer the newly approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 2,000 doses are scheduled to arrive on Monday.