Pfizer chooses Rhode Island as one of four states in pilot vaccine delivery program

This handout photo taken in Oct. 2020 and provided by Pfizer shows part of a “freezer farm,” a football field-sized facility for storing finished COVID-19 vaccines, in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer’s experimental vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and are being stored in special freezers until approval and distribution. Pfizer Inc. said Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results that nevertheless brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control. (Pfizer via AP)

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Pfizer announced Monday the launch of a U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program with four states to help refine a plan for the delivery, deployment, and administration of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate looks to be 90% effective.

Rhode Island was chosen along with Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee due to their differences in size, population, and immunization infrastructure.

These four states will not receive the vaccine earlier than other states, according to the report.

The vaccine must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, presenting a challenge to distribution.

The company says it will take what it learns in the pilot program and adapt it to other states across the country.

“We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other U.S. states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs,” Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Bio Group said.

The company is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.