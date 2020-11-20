Pfizer, BioNTech to seek emergency use approval for COVID-19 vaccine Friday

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Top U.S. government officials say “hope and help are on the way,” announcing one company is poised to apply for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine sometime Friday.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech say they are ready to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this week, the companies reported the vaccine candidate was 95% effective, and did not present any major safety concerns.

The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before an approval is granted.

General Gustave Perna, the chief operation officer for Operation Warp Speed, said once the emergency use authorization comes, vaccines will be distributed as soon as 24 hours later, and will be ready to administer.

Earlier this week, Pfizer announced Rhode Island was one of four states chosen to take part in a pilot vaccine delivery program.

The designation does not mean Rhode Island gets the vaccine sooner. The program is intended to help refine a plan for the delivery, deployment, and administration of the vaccine.

At a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Thursday afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the speed in which these vaccines are being developed did not compromise safety or scientific integrity.

“It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before,” Fauci said. “So, I really want to settle the concern that people have about that.”

Massachusetts-based Moderna is also expected to file for emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate in the coming weeks.

The company recently reported its vaccine was 94.5% effective.