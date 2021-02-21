CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
People 65 and older can start making vaccination appointments Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning Monday, people who are 65 or older can start making appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says appointments can be made at either of the two mass vaccination sites located at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosett Cross Rd. in Cranston.

You can either make an appointment by going to www.vaccinateri.org or by calling the hotline at (844) 930-1779.

The call center will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Health Department says in an effort to manage volume, callers will be instructed to leave their phone numbers and they will get a call back from a state employee.

Also on Monday, CVS and Walgreens are lowering their age to 65 for people to receive the vaccine.

To register, go to CVS.com, use the CVS app, or call (800) 746-7287. For Walgreens, go to Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call your nearest location.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

