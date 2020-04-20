Pence says RI among states who appear to be past peak, Raimondo thinks otherwise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sunday, the White House provided an update regarding the COVID-19 situation in the northeastern states.

Vice President Mike Pence says Rhode Island is among the states which appear to be past their peak but Gov. Gina Raimondo is saying that is not the case.

“It is my goal and desire to move us out of the restrictions as soon as is safely possible,” Raimondo said in her briefing on Sunday. “The slope of the curve is much gentler, the peak will not be nearly as high as it would’ve been if we had not taken these measures and complied with them when we did.”

Raimondo says coronavirus cases are adding up slower than originally thought, and estimates the state will peak around May 8.

Pence had a different point of view during the President’s daily briefing Sunday. “Metro areas continue to stabilize and even see progress the New York metro area including New Jersey, New York, Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island all appear to be past their peak,” he said.

Raimondo has not responded to this claim however the Department of Health continues to report an average increase in cases and hospitalizations.

In the meantime, there have been protests nationwide to reopen the economy and let people go back to work.

A group in Cape Cod over the weekend hoped to grab the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker and start bringing things back to normal.

“Let us start putting people back to work, maybe landscapers, construction, where it’s safe,” Adam Lange, Founder of United Cape Patriots said. “That is what we are hoping to achieve.”

Similar protests have been floated by groups in Rhode Island. While the state says testing will be the key to opening things back up, medical experts warn it should be a gradual process.