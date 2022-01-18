‘Peek into a Pod’: Behind the scenes of the largest vaccination pod in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the growing surge of the omicron variant, 12 News got a closer look inside Rhode Island’s largest vaccination pod.

“The Capitol Regional” vaccination pod first started administering vaccines to residents a little more than a year ago. Since that day, the pod has changed locations twice, but close to 20 members of the team are still working every week to vaccinate Rhode Islanders.

Those who work at the vaccination pod say they can remember the mood when the first round of vaccines was administered right before the start of 2021. The mood was one of excitement, as the elderly came in, hoping the shot would give them not only peace of mind but their freedom back.

However, as a pandemic-weary population continues to return for additional doses of the vaccine, the mood has changed.

Residents were getting angry over continued mandates and were nervous, but as time went on, according to health care workers, people have become more accepting of the shot. While they realize it does not fully stop the transmissibility of the virus, it does prevent severe illness.

For more than 12 months, men and women from East Providence, Barrington, Bristol, Pawtucket, Warren, and Tiverton have helped staff the vaccination pod on Taunton Avenue, and with that help, they were able to administer tens of thousands of vaccines.

According to data obtained by 12 News, approximately 38,500 shots have been administered by the group, including at least 3,000 pediatric vaccinations and 13,000 boosters.

The East Providence Emergency Management Agency helped oversee 85 total clinics at this location. Additional data from them show their highest daily volume was when shots were in their highest demand, April 3rd, 2021. It was on this day that more than 1,200 people were vaccinated.

With the recent growth of the omicron variant, the vaccination pod recently tracked a single day volume of over 1,000 people just a short time ago. At this time, the pod is now back to about 500 to 600 people a day.

While Rhode Island may not be done with coronavirus, health workers are hopeful that all the work they are doing will help get the state back to a sense of normal.