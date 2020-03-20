Closings & Delays
PC postpones commencement, reunion weekend due to coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to the ongoing concern about the spread of coronavirus, Providence College has taken new steps in an effort to keep the campus community safe.

On Friday, PC President Rev. Brian J. Shanley announced that classes will be delivered remotely for the rest of the spring semester.

The college has also postponed its commencement exercises originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17, along with its reunion weekend planned for May 29-31.

Rev. Shanley said both events will be rescheduled but the specific dates have not yet been set.

“This is, of course, disappointing to all of us, but the decision to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni was easy, considering the seriousness of the situation all of us face,” he wrote. “I hope we can all draw strength from being part of a community that always comes together during difficult times — and I have seen countless examples right here on campus during recent days and weeks.”

Read Rev. Shanley’s full announcement on PC’s website.

