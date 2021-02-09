Pawtucket vaccine clinics for adults 75 and older to begin Feb. 20

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Vaccine clinics for Pawtucket residents 75 and older will begin in less than two weeks, 12 News has learned.

In a statement, Mayor Donald Grebien said starting Saturday, Feb. 20, the clinics will alternate between St. Anthony Parish Center on the west side of the city and Jenks Middle School on the east side of the city.

On Tuesday, robocalls and links for the Vaccination Information Request Form will go out to eligible residents who signed up on the city’s website.

The R.I. Department of Health has allocated 480 vaccines per clinic, according to Grebien. Each clinic is open by appointment only and walk-up appointments will not be permitted.

Register here to receive information on Pawtucket vaccine clinics »

The form is in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Cape Verdean Creole. Residents can also call the City’s BEAT COVID-19 hotline at 855-843-7620.

“We ask that everyone awaiting a vaccine remain patient and continue to do the right things like wearing a mask, washing their hands, and practicing social distancing,” Grebien added.