Pawtucket to begin vaccination clinics at Shea, Tolman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In a way to get eligible high school students interested in getting a vaccine, the city of Pawtucket announced it would be working on fun and engaging events at the city’s two high schools.

A vaccination clinic will be at Shea High School on Thursday and at Tolman High School next Tuesday for student 16 years and older.

Officials say students will be vaccinated and, after waiting the 15-minute observation period, will be given a voucher for an item from the food trucks parked outside set up like a “block party.”

“We want to have the students get as much out of this experience as they can and want to encourage them to get vaccinated,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “We know it is important for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and we feel as though the students deserve a fun and safe experience.”

“I can’t stress enough the importance of getting our students vaccinated,” Chair of the Pawtucket School Committee Gerard Charbonneau added. “We are responsible for keeping them safe while in school and this is a huge step that direction.”

Testing will also be provided on site for students. Additionally, Pawtucket police and fire will be coordinating resource tables for any students interested in learning more about a career as a public safety officer or firefighter.

Pawtucket Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira says students who wish to be vaccinated will be broken up into shifts in order to stay safe.

Any student who is not participating in in-person classes that day in both schools will be asked to take a test prior to receiving their vaccine.

“We want to make sure that the students are able to hear from their peers about why they should get vaccinated and not just their teachers,” Community Liaison Kassandra Florez said.

Due to alternating schedules, any students who are participating in classes in-person that day in their respective public high school will be vaccinated between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and any students remote learning are eligible to be vaccinated between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day.

Any private school students are eligible to get vaccinated can receive a vaccine at either the Shea or Tolman clinic after 3 p.m.