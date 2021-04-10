Pawtucket opens mobile COVID-19 testing site

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The City of Pawtucket has partnered with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the local branch of AccuReference Medical Lab, opened a mobile COVID-19 testing site for residents in the city.

The lab will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School.

In addition to providing testing, masks will also be distributed and help will be given to people looking to register for the vaccine.

Pawtucket residents can also click here to get more information to see any available clinics and to fill out the form to be notified when clinics become available.