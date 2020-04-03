Pawtucket nursing home rises to 45 COVID-19 cases

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A nursing home in Pawtucket has spiked to 45 cases of COVID-19, according to Rhode Island Department of Health’s Joseph Wendelken.

The Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare had only six cases of the virus just last weekend.

Nursing home officials told Eyewitness News earlier this week that they are following state guidelines on protective equipment and had placed several residents in isolation.

This is the second nursing home in Rhode Island this week for cases to jump.

On Thursday, Target 12 Investigators learned Golden Crest Nursing Centre has 55 positive cases of COVID-19, accounting for nearly half of their 123 residents.

Four are among the 12 Rhode Islanders who’ve died of complications related to the virus so far.

Raimondo ordered limited visitation at nursing homes on March 9 amid the concerns about the virus, and banned all visitation at the homes on March 13.

March 13 was also the day the Department of Health announced the first case of a person with COVID-19 at a nursing home. Health officials did not disclose the name of the nursing home at the time.

