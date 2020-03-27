1  of  2
Pawtucket firefighter tests positive for COVID-19; city requests more testing for the exposed

Coronavirus

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A firefighter in Pawtucket has tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesperson tells Eyewitness News.

The firefighter has been isolated, and the city is requesting additional testing for anyone who worked closely with their infected colleague.

“It is a reminder to all of us that this pandemic is serious and can affect anyone,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the city is coming up with up “creative ways” to keep its public safety personnel safe.

“Our community needs them in order to fight back against this pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

