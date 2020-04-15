Patriots truck delivers more medical supplies from JFK to Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — More medical supplies landed in Massachusetts again on Tuesday thanks to the New England Patriots.

Massachusetts State Police posted on Twitter that members of their motorcycle unit — in cruisers — escorted the Patriots tractor-trailer to JFK Airport in New York City to bring another delivery of medical supplies to Massachusetts.

The tractor-trailer arrived back in Massachusetts late Tuesday night.

“Thank you to everyone along the chain who are making these supplies available,” Massachusetts State Police Tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Patriots plane brought over one million masks to Massachusetts from China.