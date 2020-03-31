Patriots, Revolution to provide 1.4 million meals to military families

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Charitable Foundation teamed up with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide meals to military families who have limited access to food due to the coronavirus.

Volunteers will create around 50,000 “Vital Food Packages,” containing nonperishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to sustain a 14-day period for two people.

The meals will help provide 1.4 million meals for military families throughout New England.

The food kits will be delivered to storage warehouses all across New England, including Gillette Stadium.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, volunteers will pick up the Vital Food Packages and deliver them to military families across the region. Military families are also welcome to pick up the meals at Gillette in parking lot 5.

The warehouse will be accessible on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, April 10.

Volunteers from the Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro will be helping and other volunteers are also welcome to assist with the initiative.

Social distancing will be emphasized to comply with the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s policies.

The Kraft Family created the #TogetherWhileApart campaign in response to the coronavirus. It provides fans with information on what the Kraft Sports + Entertainment teams are doing to help.

Their website lists reliable healthcare resources for updated information and provides opportunities to help others in need.