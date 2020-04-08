Live Now
Passover begins, local religious leaders urge to observe safely

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Passover begins Wednesday night, and local Jewish leaders are urging congregants to observe safely in their homes.

The Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island and Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island released a joint statement about Passover and COVID-19.

The Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island says it’s calling on the entire Jewish community to stay home for the ceremonial meal, called Seders. The board is also asking folks to share the holiday in person only with immediate household members, and that “there are no exceptions.”

Statement from the Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island and Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island:

Leaving your home or gathering with people from outside your household for the Seders puts lives at needless risk and is therefore forbidden by Jewish law. For those who allow use of electronic communication during the festival, we encourage participation in “virtual Seders” over online meeting platforms, either among private groups of friends and family, or events sponsored by synagogues and other organizations.

LIST: Virtual Passover Services »

In Nassau County, New York, Rabbi Anchelle Perl of Chabad of Mineola says he knows this year will be tough, but had some advice.

“I am no Moses but I can assure you keeping social distancing, even if at the expense of having limited people at the Seder table, is now one of the Ten Commandments,” Perl said.

The statement advises if anyone is in need of services or support, to contact Collaborative Services at (401) 331-1244, and adds you don’t need to be Jewish to access those resources.

Churches will also remain closed for Easter this coming weekend, but Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Bishop Thomas Tobin will be televised live on WPRI 12 from the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.

Bishop Tobin’s Easter Sunday Mass to air on WPRI 12 »

The service will air at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, and also be streamed live on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 app.

It’s important to note, the Mass is not open to the public, but people can watch safely from the comfort of their homes.

Providence

