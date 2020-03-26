1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know Watch Eyewitness News at 11
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Pandemic forces recovery groups to go virtual

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Recovery coaches with Parent Network of Rhode Island demonstrate what a typical virtual meeting would look like.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for local recovery groups to meet in-person, especially with restrictions on crowd sizes.

After being forced to cancel all in-person meetings, local recovery coaches have opted to host virtual meetings instead to provide continued support for their group members.

Recovery coaches have had to get creative to ensure their group members receive the support they need while also abiding by Gov. Gina Raimondo’s order limiting crowds to 10 people or less.

Recovery coaches with Parent Network of Rhode Island demonstrate what a typical virtual meeting would look like.

Coaches with the Parent Network of Rhode Island showed Eyewitness News a demonstration of what the virtual meetings look like.

Here’s how it works: recovery coaches start a video conference and invite their group members to join. Once everyone is logged in, members can share experiences and hold discussions. Those who aren’t members but are seeking help can also join the conference call.

Monica Smith, CEO of R.I. Cares, said the meetings, whether in-person or virtual, can be a vital step in someone’s recovery process.

That’s why she said the non-profit organization is ensuring all recovery programs transitioning their meetings online have all the resources they need.

“Our immediate response was, ‘Let’s support the agencies that are getting their meetings online, let’s make sure they have the tools they need,'” Smith said.

Jessica Jalbert, a recovery coach with Parent Network of Rhode Island, said the meetings are cathartic not only for the group members but for the coaches as well, especially for those who are in recovery like herself.

“It’s exacerbating some of our symptoms, and I’m not immune to that stuff,” Jalbert said of lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic. “These support groups are as supportive for me as they are for peers that are dropping in on the meetings.”

Jalbert said the online meetings can be a great way for those seeking help to try the program.

Want to join a recovery group? Learn more here »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com