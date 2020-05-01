1  of  2
Over 1 million people worldwide recovered from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Health workers of the San Rafael Hospital watch as a 16-year-old patient infected with the new coronavirus who was in intensive care and recovered, is released, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, on April 30, 2020. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

(WXIN) — More than 1 million people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The milestone was reached Thursday night. The United States accounts for over 153,000 of those recoveries. The next two countries with the highest number of recoveries are Germany (over 126,000) and Spain (over 112,000).

Over 3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 230,000 people have died. That means more than four times as many people have recovered from the coronavirus than have died.

There are currently around 2 million active coronavirus cases. The U.S. accounts for over 1,070,000 of those.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

