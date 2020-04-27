Outreach effort underway to Latino community hard-hit by coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new effort is underway to make sure the Spanish-speaking community is well-informed about the coronavirus and services available to residents.

At Sunday’s briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo called the coronavirus impact on the Latino community deeply concerning.

“45 plus percent of all of our cases are in the Latino community. We’re doing a lot to reach the community, but clearly this is an alarming statistic and tells us that we need to do more.”

It’s why community leaders in Pawtucket and Central Falls are looking to help. The Beat the Covid Initiative is a grass roots organization connecting the community and health care workers to reach households with language barriers.

“There might be things that keep people from coming to the health department and coming to the hospital. So really the effort is to have the community come together, and really reach out and try to empower and educate,” Dr. Carla Moreira said.

Progreso Latino is also part of the Central Falls and Pawtucket initiative. Executive Dir. Mario Bueno said it’s important that everyone without health insurance gets the help they need.

“It’s a product we believe of living in condensed communities, poverty, higher rates of not having health insurance and having other health conditions,” he said.

“Those are the groups that have decreased access to preventive care so they tend to present later on with health problems,” Moreira said.

Doctor Carla Moreira works on the front lines of this pandemic and says everyone needs an equal opportunity for proper care.

“This is not only from a physical standpoint demanding, emotionally, and psychologically. Do everything that you can to protect yourself, and to protect your family, and to protect you neighbors,” she said.

Gov. Raimondo says the state has taken steps to help; translating all key messages into Spanish and broadcasting public health campaigns on Spanish radio. She says it’s a start, but that more will be done.

This weekend, community organizations handed flyers in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Creole.









