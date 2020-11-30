Outdoor graveside burials limited to 5 people during 2-week pause

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Grieving families are being forced to make difficult decisions as new restrictions during the two week pause say only five people can attend outdoor graveside burials.

Holly Susi of Providence says she lost her mother due to COVID-19 this week and was surprised to learn she couldn’t have the 18-person outdoor burial like she planned. Susi is now pleading to Gov. Gina Raimondo rethink the restrictions as she prepares to bury her mother.

Susi’s 86-year-old mother, Janet Gringas, started to develop symptoms of COVID-19 after a recent hospital stay. About one month later, her family says she died due to complications from the virus.

As Susi plans her funeral, she says she was trying to do the right thing and plan the services outside.

“We can’t figure out the logic,” she said. “We don’t want to say to her grandchildren that they can’t go to the outdoor services of their beloved grandmother.”

Wakes and calling hours at funeral homes are also banned during the two-week pause. Houses of worship, though, are able to hold indoor funeral services at 25% capacity during the pause.

A R.I. Department of Health spokesperson explained houses of worship, like churches, have a more structured setting than at a graveside.

“We know that in a house of worship, people can be seated at a distance, staff can ensure that mask wearing is happening, and people can be screened for symptoms at the door,” Spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said. “There is not this same structure at a graveside.”

Wendelken went on to say that although being outdoors is safer than indoors, “there are risks associated with unstructured, outdoor gatherings at which people may gather with others from outside their household.”

Susi believes this restriction is unfair and targets people trying to do the right thing.

“A cathedral can have over 100 people, I’m certain at 25% capacity, but we can’t have 10 at a graveside,” she said. “It’s a terrible injustice for grieving families.”

The limit at outdoor graveside funerals prior to the two week pause was 15, according to the Department of Health.

The governor says she will analyze the data once the pause ends to determine if the tightened restrictions will continue.