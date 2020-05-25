12 RESPONDS //
Outdoor dining attracting patrons this Memorial Day weekend

Coronavirus

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a busy Memorial Day weekend at Boat House in Tiverton, where outdoor dining was a welcome change for patrons.

Service looked a little different; social distancing, reservations only, and guests wearing a face covering when not eating.

Manager Lou Capodilupa says it hasn’t deterred customers from coming out.

“I think a lot of people are just excited to have meal outside of a home cooked meal. The reception from our guests have been great, we’ve been full on reservations all week long,” Capodilupa said.

Bill Benevides and Kathy Reis said with such high demand, they were lucky to get a table.

“We got here on a cancellation, by the luck of the draw, we pick up the phone, trying to get out, driving around, we’re trying to be somewhere. And my attitude at first was I rather just stay home, I don’t want to take the risk but man cabin fever,” Benevides said.

After nine weeks of isolation, the couple said they’re thrilled to be outside with people, even if they’re tables are about eight feet apart.

“The experience of being out and being sociable and having the food we like to eat, you know?
It’s great, after being at home so long,” Reis said.

“We’re like kids at Christmas, it’s awesome. Love being out, love being out. And you know what no regrets, its been awesome,” Benevides said.

Restaurant indoor dining with 50% capacity could start in the next phase on June 1.

